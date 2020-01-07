‘Playboy’ Playmate Jessica Burciaga Shows Off Bronzed Cleavage In Cropped Peasant Top

Jessica Burciaga showed off her famous cleavage in a recent share. The former Playboy Playmate of the Month wore a peasant-style top that allowed her assets to nearly pop out of its confines. The Instagram model took to the social media platform to post the racy snap for her hordes of followers.

The bikini model decided to go with something a little more covering but still utterly gorgeous. She wore a white off-the-shoulder crop top in a peasant style. The outfit, which strongly resembles a French maid’s costume, looked exquisite on Burciaga’s petite frame. Her bronzed cleavage contrasted with the stark white material of the top, while she also showed off her tiny waist and abs.

The influencer wore her hair in a bun on top of her head and accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings. She wore a full face of makeup including defined brows, eyeshadow, lashings of mascara and nude lipstick.

Burciaga beamed at the camera as she stood with her hands on her hips. She posed on the rooftop of a tall building that had a stunning panoramic view. In the distance, rolling hills, green trees, and blue skies dominated the landscape. It also seemed as if the brunette was taking full advantage of the sunny day.

The bombshell had some words of wisdom for her fans. She encouraged them to be kind and to smile. Burciaga’s opinion really struck a chord with her fans. While she usually posts NSFW photos and videos, Burciaga also tries to spread a little joy in the lives of her followers.

The 36-year-old consistently delivers what her fans want. It’s little wonder that she has already amassed a following of 1.6 million people who regularly check in on the model. In fact, this particular image has already gained traction with her followers.

The snap has accumulated more than 16,000 views and many fans have also voiced their opinions in the comment section. While the majority simply posted heart, fire, and other emoji to let Burciaga know what they thought of the pic.

Loading...

Many fans resonated with Jessica’s caption like this user who thought, “Yes it does and you still have one of the #beautiful and #infectioussmiles I ever laid eyes on that makes me????☺???? Jess.”

Another fan thought that Burciaga was even more beautiful than when she started in the industry. He wrote, “U like wine???? every day u more fine.”

One follower simply stated, “You take beautiful up a level.”