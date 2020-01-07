Kristin Cavallari Looks Effortlessly Chic In Gorgeous White Dress: ‘Party Time’

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her killer fashion sense in another gorgeous photo that was shared on her popular page. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, the mother of three has become somewhat of a fashion icon over the past few years, dropping jaws in some of the most beautiful and sexy outifts on the planet. In the most recent image that was shared on her popular page, Cavallari looked both chic and beautiful.

In the photo itself, the beauty struck a pose against a navy step and repeat at what appeared to be a party for the WB network. Cavallari appeared front and center, showing off her trim figure in a tight white dress that fit her like a glove, falling all the way down to the ground. The top of the ensemble had white sequins and pushed up her chest, offering just a little view of cleavage for the camera.

The reality star accessorized the look with a gold clutch and a number of gold bracelets as well as a few necklaces including one that dipped low into her chest. For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, blond locks slicked back and straight while showing off her gorgeous facial features in a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the new post, Cavallari simply told fans that it was “party time.”

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 78,000 likes in addition to well over 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful dress. A few more followers had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“Stunning, gorgeous, simply beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a purple heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“The most beautiful woman in the world!,” another Instagrammer gushed.

“Will you marry me Beautiful and Sexy,” a third fans asked, adding a flame emoji to the end the post.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in another sexy look, that time in some seriously sexy swimwear. The top of her sexy bikini was strapless, clasping in the middle and offering fans a little glimpse of cleavage while the bottoms exposed her toned and tanned legs to fans. The shot racked up over 170,000 likes.