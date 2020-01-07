Blond Bombshell Chantel Zales Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Bikini

Model Chantel Zales delighted her 4 million followers Tuesday with her latest social media share. The beauty uploaded a series of photos to Instagram that showed her looking smoking hot in a bikini.

The blond bombshell was standing barefoot on a wooden deck outside near a pool. Palm trees, lounge chairs and large umbrellas decorated the area behind her.

Chantel was a sight to behold in a gold bikini that featured an asymmetrical pattern of black lines. The halter-style top had a wide opening, showing off plenty of Chantel’s voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a skimpy bikini style that rode low on her hips. She also wore a sheer black coverup skirt that tied around her waist and had an open front.

One photo captured Chantel as she struck a pose with one hip out to the side. With one hand on her thigh, she showed off her flat abs, hourglass shape and curvy hips. Her long hair fell over one shoulder as she gave the camera a pretty smile.

Another picture showed the beauty holding one side of the skirt as it appeared to blow in the wind. The fabric swirled around one of her legs, creating a somewhat dreamy effect as she held one hand over her head and looked at something off in the distance.

The remaining snap showed the stunner pulling back one side of the skirt, showing off her toned legs. She ran her hand through her hair with her face turned toward the sky. With her eyes closed, she looked to be enjoying a blissful moment as the sun warmed her face.

The beauty wore her hair parted on the side and straight down. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a pink gloss on her lush lips. She wore a red color on her nails to complete her look.

In the caption, she asked her fans to choose their favorite photo.

Some fans didn’t have a hard time choosing a favorite.

“Pic 1 but, you’re photogenic in all pics,”‘ one admirer wrote.

Loading...

“Difficult to choose one, because in everyone you look perfect… but i like you, in the 2,” a second follower said.

“Why pick just one!? I love them all,” commented a third fan.

Other fans raved over how hot she looked in the snaps.

“Looking spectacular like always,” said. a fourth admirer.

With her pretty face and fabulous physique, it doesn’t take much for Chantel to look sensational. She recently rocked a skintight outfit that highlighted her incredible curves.