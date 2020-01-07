Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Slays In Tight Top & Thong: ‘The Comeback Is Always Stronger’

Kayla Moody held nothing back as she posed in a skintight top and a barely-there thong in her most recent Instagram upload. The “proud military wife” shared the photo with her fans on Monday morning.

In the racy snapshot, Kayla is seen rocking an off-white crop top with a low cut neckline. The shirt left little to the imagination, showing off the model’s massive cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy.

She complimented the top with a pair of thong string bikini bottoms. The garment flaunted Kayla’s curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs as she posed with one hand on the bikini bottoms and the other in her hair. Kayla looked straight at the camera with a sexy stare as the photo was taken.

The model wore her blond locks in a deep side part and styled in curly tendrils that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of glam makeup in the shot, rocking sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She completed the look with a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the post, Kayla reveals that a comeback is always stronger than a setback. Meanwhile, the background of the photo showed off some green foliage in what appeared to be a wooded area.

Of course, many of Kayla’s over 612,000 followers flocked to click the like button over 1,200 times and left more than 50 comments within the first 15 minutes after the photo went live on the platform.

“Omg wow you are so very beautiful,” one of Kayla’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Simply gorgeous every mans dream,” another adoring fan wrote.

“You are masterpiece of pure beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“Thank you for giving me a big smile on my face. Love you from the bottom of my heart!” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla rocked Instagram just one day before her crop top photo when she shared a snap of herself sitting in her car while wearing a revealing gray cut-off shirt and a similar thong.

The outfit was sure to get the pulses of the model’s fans racing as she put all of her enviable curves on full display in the ensemble.

That photo also proved to be a popular one among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, the the snap has racked up more than 12,000 likes and 400 comments for the blond bombshell.