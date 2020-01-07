Yovanna Ventura Leaves Little To The Imagination While Getting Soaking Wet In Metallic Green Bikini

Yovanna Ventura is driving her fans wild with another sexy shot that was shared on her Instagram account. As those who are fans of the model know, Ventura is incredibly confident in her own skin and she regularly flaunts her killer figure in a wide-range of sexy outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent photo that was posted for her 5 million plus fans, Ventura smoldered in a skimpy swimsuit.

In the stunning new shot, the model did not specifically mention to fans where she was but she could be seen posing on the hood of a blue car with a hose in her hand. The model laid across the vehicle and was soaking wet as she appeared to be washing the car in the image. Ventura wore her long, dark locks down and at her back in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included two-toned green eyeshadow, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

For the smoking hot look, the black haired beauty wore a gold glove on one hand and held a sponge in the other. She was soaking wet in the image, flaunting her killer figure for her fans in a skimpy green metallic bikini that left little to the imagination, exposing her taut tummy and toned legs. She completed the chic ensemble with strappy gold shoes.

Since the photo went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 98,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments. Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and flooded them comments section with emoji.

“OMG! So hot I can’t deal,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“Dope, bringing my car right over!,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“More pls! You killed this shoot,” another fan wrote along with a few flame emoji tied to the end of their comment.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ventura dropped jaws in another red hot look, that time in an equally as sexy outfit. In the image, the model stunned in a hot leather jumper that hugged her curves and showed off her gorgeous figure as she wore the top two buttons undone, exposing her black bra underneath. Like her most recent post, that one racked up a ton of traffic with over 34,000 likes.