‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Tiny Waist & Toned Booty In Biker Shorts For New Video

Haley Kalil shared a new update to her Instagram video in which she reminds her 286,000-plus fans that those perfect bodies seen on social media are really the result of angles, editing and lighting.

Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a video of herself showing off her flawless physique in a skintight outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

Kalil said in the caption that she has recently spent too much time scrolling through Instagram’s parede of beautiful women, which made her doubt she could live up to the expectations. That feeling served as inspiration for her post, as she wants her fans to know that photos are vastly different from reality.

In the clip, Kalil can be seen posing in front of what looks to be a bathroom mirror as she holds her phone next to her body to capture the selfie. She is rocking a baby blue top with long sleeves and buttons on the front. The boat neckline of the shirt falls off her shoulder, exposing a bit of skin. In addition, Kalil tied the front of the top in a way that leaves her taut stomach on display for the camera.

Kalil teamed her top with a pair of skintight biker shorts that boast a checkered print in mustard, white and maroon. The shorts come up to her bellybutton, hugging her every curve. The tight fabric helps highlight her lower body, putting her itty bitty wait and derriere front and center.

Kalil has her signature red hair pulled back in a messy bun tied with a scrunchie in a light blue color that goes with her top. She appears to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural beauty. Throughout the short clip, she strikes different poses that showcase different sides of her body.

The video proved to be a success with her fans. Within a day of going live, the post racked up more than 52,000 views, garnering about 10,000 likes and upwards of 170 comments. Several users of the social media app used this opportunity to share their opinion about the issue, while many others simply took to the comments section to rave about Kalil’s figure and beauty.

“Someone else’s beauty does not take away from your own,” one user said, trailing the message with a sparkle emoji.

“You literally are gorgeous and have a perfect body but I do the same thing… always comparing myself to others on Instagram,” chimed in another one.

“You are GOALS!” a third fan added.