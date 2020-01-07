Carrie Ann Inaba Thankful For Birthday Love On Instagram: ‘I Am Filled With Joy’

Carrie Ann Inaba was “thankful” for the birthday love shown to her by her fans and her family from the CBS daytime series The Talk as she ushered in another year feeling grateful for fans’ love, support, and kindness, stating “I am filled with joy.”

In an image shared to Instagram, Carrie posted a cute pic where she is seen raising her arms in a celebratory movement above her head, atop which is placed a pink birthday crown. The stunning former professional dancer and current judge on Dancing with the Stars is wearing a drop-dead gorgeous one-shouldered red pantsuit for the photo, where she is seen alongside her fellow The Talk panelists Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Marie Osmond.

Carrie Ann noted in a lengthy caption that she was grateful for all the kind messages she received on the social media site in honor of her special day. She remarked that all the kindness and love she has received she will return in kind towards all of her followers, hopeful everyone will enjoy a great upcoming year together. The former In Living Color Fly Girl then remarked that she “loves” what she does and she is “fortunate and blessed.”

Carrie Ann then thanked everyone involved with The Talk for all the birthday love, including the delicious cake that was seen in the photo, located in the center of the image on a table all the women were pictured around.

Fans chimed in with their own birthday sentiments for their favorite television personality who just finished filming her 28th season as a judge on Dancing with the Stars, and will return to the show as it ushers in a new season in the Fall of this year.

“Huge fan here Carrie Ann. I love the show and you are the best addition the show has ever had. Been a fan since you hosted 1 vs 100 on Game Show Network. Happy birthday hon,” said one fan, sending their happy wishes to their favorite celebrity.

Other fans sent their sentiments of affection in the form of red emoji hearts to show their love.

Just hours earlier, Carrie Ann posted a solo image to Instagram where she once again declared her feelings of positivity for the upcoming year. The photo was liked by her co-host Marie Osmond’s brother Donny, who knew Carrie Ann from his days when she judged him as a competitor and eventual winner of Season 9 of the ABC celebrity dance series. He also wished her a wonderful birthday in the photo’s comments section.