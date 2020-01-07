‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Blake Horstmann Shares Graphic Pics After He’s Attacked In NYC

The ABC reality star is nursing a black eye and faces possible surgery after he's randomly punched in the streets of New York.

Bachelor In Paradise star Blake Horstmann is recovering from an attack in New York City. The 30-year-old Bachelor Nation bad boy shared photos to his Instagram story after he was a victim in a random gang-up left him with a black eye that may have him needing surgery.

Horstmann, who was famously rejected on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before causing mayhem with multiple women on last summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, told People that he and four other people were randomly attacked while in the Big Apple last week ringing in the New Year.

“Unfortunately, I was in New York, and some crazy person decided to punch a bunch of us standing there, and I was on the wrong end of one of the punches, unfortunately, me and like four other people,” Blake explained in his Story. It is unclear if the person who attacked the reality star was apprehended.

Horstmann told People that while he’s “doing all right” after the violent incident, he has to meet with doctors to see if he needs surgery for a fracture in his orbital floor. The ABC reality star explained that he has to let the swelling and bruising go down around his injured eye before the need for surgery will be determined.

While photos posted by People were gruesome, Horstmann told his fans that his face “already looks a thousand times better than it did a couple days ago.”

In the caption to his New Year’s Eve photo, Horstmann revealed that 2019 was “a bumpy road” for him and that he learned from his mistakes. Fans in the comments section of the post told Blake they were rooting for him, but others were concerned about his injury after seeing the#ihaveablackeye hashtag in his caption.

“Take care of that eye,” one fan wrote to Blake.

“Black eye?!? Can you elaborate?” another wrote.

“Gonna need to hear the black eye story,” a third follower chimed in.

“You had it rougher than most. I hope 2020 is better!” a fourth fan wrote to the ABC reality star.

Bachelor in Paradise fans know that Blake Horstmann made headlines for his bad behavior at the Stagecoach music festival last year, and was later caught shaming Caelynn Miller-Keyes after they had a reported one-night stand. Now it appears that 2020 is starting out just as bumpy as 2019 was for Blake as he nurses a black eye and faces possible surgery after a sucker punch.