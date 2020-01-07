Dolly Castro Flaunts Killer Curves In Black Liquid Leggings: ‘Long Hair Don’t Care’

Fitness model Dolly Castro was at it again yesterday, showing off her beautiful figure for fans in another incredibly sexy outfit. As those who follow Castro on social media know, the brunette beauty regularly shows off her curvy and beautiful figure for fans on her popular page, rocking some of the sexiest workout gear on the planet. In the most recent image that was posted for her fans, the bombshell left little to the imagination in an all-black number.

In the caption of the post, the beauty tagged herself in Orange County, California where she currently resides. Castro did not specifically mention where she was in the photo but it appeared to be in the kitchen of her home. For the photo op, the model posed in profile, showing off her curvy figure while clad in a pair of black liquid leggings and a matching bra. Her taut tummy and pert derriere stole the show in the stunning image.

For the occasion, Castro wore her long, ombre-dyed locks down and waved and showed off her beautiful facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She held a pill bottle in one of her hands and in the caption, she plugged 1st Phorm’s hair, skin, and nail essentials.

The post has only been live on her account for a short time but her fans have already given it their stamp of approval and it’s racked up over 27,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her followers commented on the hot new shot to gush over her amazing figure while countless others told her that they wanted to purchase the product. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji instead.

“The queen, wishing you a very happy new year,” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“I love your outfit. Where can I get one like this?,” another Instagram user asked.

“I love your hair and body,” a third fan added along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Castro sizzled in a different and hot social media share, that time in another workout-inspired look. In the photo, the model posed outside in Laguna Beach where she could be seen rocking a pair of camo leggings and a tight green shirt. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 95,000 likes.