‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas Freaks Out At Hope’s News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 8 tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is in for the shock of his life. Just as he thought that his scheme was going as planned, he will find out that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) has thrown a wrench in the works, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam will ask Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to marry him on Tuesday, January 7, as reported by The Inquisitr. The IT specialist will get down on his knees and ask her to be his wife after Thomas threatens his life. After trying to get rid of Thomas for months, Liam will realize that he needs to press on with his life. He wants to marry Hope but he doesn’t want to deal with Thomas either He will then give Hope an ultimatum. Liam will tell Hope that he will only marry her if she cuts ties with Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

The soap opera spoilers tease that Liam will rush out of the cabin after the proposal turns sour and Hope does not say yes. Although Hope tries to stop him from leaving, Liam will be too hurt when she doesn’t give him the answer that he was expecting.

Hope will then make her way to Thomas. She will tell him about Liam’s proposal. She wants nothing more than to be Liam’s wife, but she may be torn about giving up Douglas. Yes, she and Liam share Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), but she also loves the little boy who she recently adopted. She promised Douglas that she would be his mother and that she could count on him.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will be furious when he hears Hope’s news. He thought that he could play the long game and make Hope jealous with Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He doesn’t want the blonde to know that he still has feelings for her and will be forced to make a quick decision.

Thomas will confront Liam. For a change, it is Thomas who will be disgusted by Liam’s actions. He cannot believe that Liam wants to separate Douglas from his new mother. After fighting with Liam, Thomas will come up with a new way to break up Liam and Hope.

Thomas will use his sister, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), to get what he wants. He will set up a scene that will shatter Hope’s heart and make her question whether Liam and Steffy are having an affair behind her back.