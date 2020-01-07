Ricky Gervais Responds To A Poll About His Golden Globes Performance

Viewers might want Ricky Gervais to host the Golden Globes every year but he insists he's done.

Comedian Ricky Gervais gave what many found to be a shockingly brutal but hilarious performance at the Golden Globes this past Sunday. He did not hesitate to lay into Hollywood’s elite, even deeming them uneducated. While he may have offended a few of the stars, his performance was received primarily well by viewers. In fact, a recent poll shared by an entertainment news website showed that 71 percent of their fans want Gervais to host the Golden Globes every year, according to The Daily Wire.

Unfortunately for fans, Gervais seems to be sticking to his original claim that this awards ceremony was his last one ever.

“Never gonna happen,” he responded to the poll in a Twitter post, with a laughing emoji.

Part of the reason viewers seemed to love Gervais’ scorching performance so much was that he didn’t hold back and wasn’t afraid to ruffle any feathers. One of the reasons he may have been so unyielding this year was because he wasn’t worried about getting invited back to host again. After all, he had already promised he wouldn’t be back. This was the fifth time he’d hosted the Golden Globes.

In one particular jab, he told celebrities to avoid making political speeches when they came up to accept their award, claiming they hardly had the education to be saying anything. He even compared them to Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist who made headlines for her emotional speech about climate change, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“If you do win an award tonight don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god and then f*ck off.”

But perhaps one of the most shocking pieces of Gervais’ monologue was aimed at the new hit show, The Morning Show, which premiered in 2019 on Apple TV+.

“Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show, a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais jabbed.

Following his remark was an awkward moment in which Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, two of the stars of the show, then had to get on stage to present the next category.