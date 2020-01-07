‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Reveals Why He Still Lives With His Parents In New Interview

It’s no secret that The Bachelor’s Peter Weber lives with his parents and in a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, he explained why.

“I think what a lot of people have to realize is I come from a Cuban family,” he said. “Cuban culture, it’s a little bit different than the American culture. It is. And it’s not unusual for a family to live together for a long time.”

Peter’s mother, Barbara Figarola Weber, is Cuban. As The Heavy reports, she discussed the family’s living situation during an interview on the Bachelor Party podcast with former The Bachelorette leads, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin.

“We support each other in every which way, and we’re each other’s best friends, not just parents,” she said. “We’re everything to each other.”

Peter proved that his mom wasn’t exaggerating about their closeness with an Instagram caption from his pre-Bachelor days in which he called her his best friend and wished her a happy birthday.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 28-year-old Delta Air Lines pilot also claimed that dating while living with his mom and dad hasn’t been awkward for him.

“I’ve brought girls home and it’s not weird. The next morning I’ll wake up and the girl is downstairs making breakfast with my mom and they’re chatting it up and that’s just the way it’s been,” he said before expressing gratitude for his parents and calling them an inspiration.

Fans of the franchise will remember Peter’s parents showing their support for their son’s love life during the live finale of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette last year. They were seen enthusiastically cheering when Hannah revealed that she and Peter had sex four times in a windmill during the “Honeymoon Suites” episode. They also cried and consoled each other when Peter opened up about his heartbreak on being sent home from the show in third place.

Fans of The Bachelor got another look at the closeness of Peter’s family during the first episode of the new season on Monday. For his first one-on-one date, he took contestant Madison Prewett to his parents’ vow renewal ceremony after 31 years of marriage. Based on the social media response, it’s clear that the date was a hit with fans, not because of Peter and Madison but because of his parents’ clear love for one another.

The only couple this season i stan so far… #TheBachelor BARBARA AND PETER pic.twitter.com/oDxkndrbR8 — amandaddio (@lilamandamarie) January 7, 2020

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m EST on ABC.