Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Abs In Tie Dye Crop Top In Smoking Hot New Photo

Yanet Garcia looks smoking hot in the most recent image that was shared on her popular social media page. Over the past few months, the stunner has been sharing a ton of photos and videos from her a fitness app that she has been working so hard on and putting her killer figure on display for the camera. In the most recent image that was posted on her page, the bombshell smoldered in another sexy, workout-chic look.

In the stunning new snapshot, Garcia struck a pose in profile, looking into the camera and flashing her pearly whites. The stunner had her fit figure on display for her legion of fans while clad in a tie dye crop top that hit just below her chest, showing off her taut tummy for the camera. She paired the colorful top with some tight blue sweats that accentuated her toned legs and curvy derriere.

Even though she appeared to be ready to hit the gym, the model rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Garcia wore her long, dark locks down and curled and in the corner of the shot was a cell phone with a screenshot from the app. In the caption of the image, she directed fans to a link in her bio where they could purchase the app.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earning Garcia a ton of attention from her fans, racking up an impressive 56,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let the bombshell know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her figure. A few more dropped a line to tell the weather girl that they would be downloading the app. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“This color is awesome Yanet! You look incredible,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Hey Yanet, Looking Beautiful! We would love to collab with you! DM us,” a third wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another smoking hot look, that time in a photo with her boyfriend and beloved Pomeranian. Once again, Garcia was all smiles in the photo and rocked another sexy workout ensemble that came complete with an orange bra and matching leggings. The post garnered over 85,000 likes.