‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Opens Up About Working Out

Chelsea Houska is a fan favorite on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2. The mom-of-three often takes to social media to share some fabulous outfits as well as some of her style secrets. Recently, though, the reality show star took to Instagram to open up about fitness and working out and revealed if she has a particular routine. Considering that Chelsea looks amazing after having three kids, it shouldn’t be shocking that fans want to know her work out routine.

According to a report from Teen Mom Talk Now, Chelsea opened up during an Instagram question and answer session with her fans and dished on her workout routine. Fans may be shocked to find out, though, that she doesn’t exactly have one!

One fan asked Chelsea, “What types of [exercises] do you like to do? Cardio? Weights?”

Chelsea shockingly replied, “Zero workouts but I NEED to! We just got a peleton bike and I’ve only done it twice.”

Even though Chelsea doesn’t currently have a work out routine, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to get back into it.

She further revealed, “I really want to get started working out again though. I always felt great mentally when I was working out.”

She didn’t share what kinds of workouts she wants to do or when she plans to start, but it sounds like she is ready to start working out again, just in time for the New Year.

So how does the Teen Mom 2 star stay in such excellent shape? Last month, she shared her weight loss secret which includes the Profile program. She shared a photo of herself along with her coach who Chelsea revealed helps her to make a plan and also to stick to it. Chelsea also shared with her followers a promo code that would allow them to start the program at a discount. Many fans chimed in in the comments section to let Chelsea know she was looking fabulous.

Chelsea has shared about the Profile plan before, too. Back in October, she opened up about the fact that there is ice cream on the plan. Not only that, she also opened up about some of the shakes that are a part of the program and revealed that she liked the Chocolate Brownie flavor.

While she may not be working out to lose and maintain her weight, there is no doubt Chelsea Houska looks fabulous.