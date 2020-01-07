Sommer Ray Showcases Chiseled Abs In Tiny Crop Top While Dancing Around In The Gym

Sommer Ray delighted her 23.6 million Instagram followers this week with a new post that is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The upload was shared on Monday night, and included a short video of the social media in one of her favorite places — the gym. Though she often shows off her intense fitness regimen with her fans, the 23-year-old wasn’t working up a sweat in her most recent Instagram post. Instead, the babe was showing off her silly side and dancing and singing Cher’s iconic 1998 hit “Believe,” all the while looking smoking hot in her workout gear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Sommer slayed in an itty-bitty crop top which, of course, was from her own Sommer Ray Collection clothing line. The black top was long sleeved and featured a light pink piping along the collar for the perfect pop of color. It clung tight to her chest in all of the right ways, defining her voluptuous assets as she bounced around to the beat of the song.

A unique cut-out detail fell right about her bosom — though that was hardly the most revealing display of skin from the fitness model. The workout top cut off right at her rib cage, showcasing Sommer’s chiseled abs and flat midsection to her fans, who certainly took noticed of the impressively toned area.

Sommer kept things simple and paired her shirt with baggy gray sweatpants that hugged her pert derriere in all of the right ways. Its cinched waist was tied low on her hips, further accentuating her slender frame.

As per usual, the Instagram hottie accessorized her look with a slew of statement rings, including one that boasted a large turquoise gem. She tied her long tresses up in a messy bun that flopped around her head as she danced, and went makeup free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, fans went absolutely wild for Sommer’s dance break at the gym. The short clip has been viewed more than 2.5 million times after 18 hours of going live, and has racked up over 600,000 likes. Thousands took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well.

“Seriously your energy is everything,” one person wrote.

“You have such an amazing body,” said another.

“I can fry bacon off of her, that’s how HOT she is,” commented a third.

This is hardly the most revealing look that Sommer has rocked on her Instagram. Another recent addition to her page saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a minuscule black thong and matching bra. Fans had a lot of love for this look as well, which they awarded more than 1.6 million likes.