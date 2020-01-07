Bikini Model Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot As She Applies Lip Gloss In Pink Tank Top

Alexa Collins looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram photo as she applied some lip gloss while gazing at her reflection. The photo was published to the model’s account on Tuesday morning.

In the snap, Alexa is seen standing in front of a mirror as she holds a tube of lip gloss in one hand and uses her middle finger to apply it to her plump pout.

The Florida model added to the look by sporting sculpted eyebrows, shimmering eye shadow, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glam style with pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a bronzed glow, and light pink polish on her nails.

Alexa donned a pink satin tank top for the post. The ensemble flaunted her toned arms, ample cleavage, and thin waist. She wore her gorgeous blond hair parted in the middle and styled in soft curls that cascaded over her shoulders in the shot.

In front of the model was a black purse with thick chain straps and a pink, unzipped cosmetic bag. In the background, a man holding a camera and wearing a black watch can be seen snapping the photo of the blond bombshell.

In the caption, the model reveals that she simply can’t live without a good lip gloss.

Meanwhile, many of Alexa’s over 683,000 followers made quick work of showing their love for the photo, clicking the like button nearly 1,800 times and leaving more than 30 comments in just the first 30 minutes after the photo was uploaded to her account.

“Wow you’re sooooooooo beautiful,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“The lip gloss is a number 1 need,” another adoring fan remarked.

“That’s a sexy picture,” a third comment read.

“I’m obsessed with this photo! Alexa obviously doesn’t have to be wearing a bikini to look like a total smokeshow. There is no one in the world more beautiful than this girl. I’m loving all of her pictures so much,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa delighted her fans just one day before she shared her lip gloss photo when she posted a picture of herself posing on the beach in a ruffled orange bikini. The model showed off her flawless figure in the shot, which included her flat tummy, rock hard abs, and curvy hips.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Alexa Collins’ fans. To date, the photo has racked up nearly 18,000 likes and more than 250 comments for the busty beauty.