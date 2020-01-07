Bella Thorne Sizzles In Tight White Dress With Insanely High Leg Slits: ‘Felt Sexy’

Bella Thorne is sizzling in another sexy dress in a few new photos that were shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the actress on social media know, Thorne regularly posts photos and videos while clad in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet, rocking everything from bikinis to lingerie and even going nude from time to time. In the most recent post that was shared on her account, the actress looked effortlessly beautiful in a series of three brand-new images.

In the caption of the post, Thorne told fans that she felt sexy in the photos. In the first image in the series, the stunner struck a pose front and center, standing in front of a navy blue step and repeat. Wearing a serious look on her face, Thorne stared into the camera as she wore her long, dark locks down and at her back. For the occasion, the beauty rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick.

To accessorize her ensemble, the actress was dripping in jewelry including a number of silver necklaces and a pair of large hoop earrings. Thorne put her amazing figure on full display in a skintight white dress that was adorned with gold sequins. The stunning outfit left little to the imagination with two thigh-high slits and a revealing neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The next photo offered a closer view of her dress while the third was a shot of her and her sister.

Since the post went live, it’s earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 500,000 comments in addition to 2,200-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others asked where they could purchase the same dress. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“WOWOWOWOWOWOWOWWWWWWWW R U KIDDING ME. So hot,” one follower raved, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Dress is gorgeous on you. Love you and Dani together. Strong sisters,” a second fan wrote.

“Queen Bella Thorne at it again, stunning us all. Being the baddie she is known to be,” another chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty shared a raw post with her fans, going makeup-free and confessing that she is at a place in her life right now where she feels like she is exactly where she is supposed to be.