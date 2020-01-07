Chris Hemsworth & Family Contributing $1 Million to Support The Fight Against Australian Bushfires

Chris Hemsworth and his family are donating $1 million to support the fight against the wildfire in Australia.

The 36-year-old actor took to his Instagram account today to update his 39 million followers that the Hemsworth family is pledging a million dollars to help support the fight against the horrific fires that started in November of last year.

In the video, the Thor actor started by letting his followers know that he wants to support the fight against the horrible wildfires, which has caused lives and devastation in his home country and continues to burn today. He further stated that the fires have affected Australia’s weather and atmosphere and that there is still a lot of work that needs to be done. Hence, he and his family are contributing a big amount of money to help fight the horrible bushfires. He believes that every penny counts, and is urging his followers to do the same, as little or as much as they can.

As many do not know, the Men In Black actor is a Tourism Australia ambassador, and is from the coastal town of Byron Bay, in New South Wales, Australia. The town is one of the worst-hit areas in the country. The actor’s brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth are also from the same town.

According to a report from ET, the Australian bushfires have now reached more than 12 million acres of land, burning across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, and Western Australia. It was reported that the amount of land burned is about the size of U.S. states of Vermont and New Hampshire combined. More than 20 people have died from the horrible tragedy and more than 2,000 homes have perished.

The latest share has been viewed over 5 million times and has gained over 20,000 comments in less than 24 hours of being live. Fans flocked to the comment section to the post to show their love and support to the actor.

“Sir we all are with you, and we will fight!!” commented one follower.

“So generous, beautiful man mahalo nui,” Jason Momoa wrote.

“We are blown away by your support. We cannot thank you enough @chrishemsworth!” Red Cross Australia added.

“My good man, much love to you, your family, and all of Australia,” Chris’s Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner commented.

In a report by The Inquisitr, the actor was accused in late December of 2019 of purchasing several trucks of water for his new garden in his Australian home. The said news was reported false and that it was revealed by the actor that the alleged water was for consumption and that no drinking water was ever poured for his plants. He also revealed that because of the bushfires, potent water has been scarce.

In the same report, the actor, together with his wife Elsa Pataky are helping the Australian firefighters and has been using their platform to spread awareness to the rest of the world.