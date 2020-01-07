Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump By 6 Points In Hypothetical Head-To-Head, New Poll Suggests

Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg would all beat Trump, by smaller margins, in head-to-head matchups.

Joe Biden would beat Donald Trump by six percentage points in a hypothetical 2020 election matchup, The Hill reports. It’s the widest margin of victory of any of Biden’s challengers for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination.

According to the results of the latest Morning Consult poll, conducted between December 30 and January 5 and released Tuesday, if the election were held today, likely voters say they are more apt to vote for Biden over President Donald Trump, assuming Biden earns the Democratic Party’s nomination. Biden would get 46 percent of the hypothetical vote to Donald Trump’s 40 percent.

That six-point margin of victory is the highest among the three Democratic candidates who, according to the poll, could beat Trump.

Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders each lead Trump by two points in their own hypothetical matchups, but the percentage of votes would shake out differently for each man. Sanders would win with 44 percent of the vote to Trump’s 42 percent, while Bloomberg would win with 43 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 41 percent.

Pete Buttigieg has the slimmest margin of victory — one percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error — hypothetically earning 42 percent of the vote compared to Donald Trump’s 41 percent.

Against Elizabeth Warren, it’s a statistical dead head, as the poll results reveal that she would lose to Trump by one percentage point, 42 percent to Trump’s 43 percent. But like Pete Buttigieg’s margin of victory, Warren’s one percent is within the poll’s margin of error.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Meanwhile, when Donald Trump is taken out of the equation, the status of the Democratic field of contenders more muddled. Specifically, while Biden, Bloomberg and Sanders hold statistically-significant leads over Donald Trump in hypothetical election scenarios, the matter of whom likely Democratic voters want to be their eventual nominee looks considerably different.

Loading...

Joe Biden holds the unique position of having the highest hypothetical margin of victory against Trump in a head-to-head matchup while simultaneously getting the support of the highest percentage of likely Democratic voters. Specifically, 31 percent of likely Democratic voters want Biden to be the nominee, according to the latest poll.

Bernie Sanders comes in second place with 23 percent of the vote, while Elizabeth Warren, who would hypothetically lose to Trump in a head-to-head matchup, comes in third among Democrat voters, at 14 percent. Pete Buttigieg has eight percent, and Michael Bloomberg has seven percent.

Meanwhile, the field of Democratic contenders has shrunk in the past few days. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Julian Castro officially ended his campaign last week.