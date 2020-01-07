Joe Biden Beats Donald Trump By 6 Points In Hypothetical Head-To-Head, New Poll Suggests

In the poll, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Pete Buttigieg would also all beat Trump in head-to-head matchups.

Joe Biden would beat Donald Trump by six percentage points in a hypothetical 2020 election matchup, The Hill reports. It’s the widest margin of victory over Trump of any of Biden’s challengers for the Democratic Party’s 2020 nomination.

According to the results of the latest Morning Consult poll — conducted between December 30 and January 5 and released Tuesday — if the election were held today, likely voters say they are more apt to vote for Biden over Trump, assuming Biden earns the Democratic Party’s nomination. Biden would get 46 percent of the hypothetical vote to Trump’s 40 percent.

That six-point margin of victory is the highest among the three Democratic candidates who, according to the poll, could beat Trump.

Michael Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders each led Trump by two points in their own hypothetical matchups, but the percentage of votes would shake out differently for each man. Sanders would win with 44 percent to Trump’s 42 percent, while Bloomberg would win with 43 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percent.

Pete Buttigieg has the slimmest margin of victory — one percent, which is within the poll’s margin of error — hypothetically earning 42 percent of the vote compared to Trump’s 41 percent.

Against Elizabeth Warren, the poll results reveal that she would lose to Trump by one percentage point, 42 percent to Trump’s 43 percent. But like Buttigieg’s margin of victory, Warren’s one percent is within the poll’s margin of error.

When Trump was taken out of the equation, however, the status of the Democratic field itself was more muddled. Even though Biden, Bloomberg, and Sanders hold statistically-significant leads over Trump in hypothetical general election scenarios, it is not guaranteed that any of the three men would win the Democratic Party nomination.

Of those surveyed, Biden seemed to have the highest support of Democratic primary voters. This means he holds the unique position of having the highest hypothetical margin of victory against Trump while simultaneously having the strongest backing of likely Democratic voters. Specifically, 31 percent of those voters support Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to the latest poll.

Sanders comes in second place with 23 percent of the Democratic primary vote, while Warren — who would potentially lose to Trump in a head-to-head matchup — comes in third, at 14 percent. Buttigieg currently has eight percent of Democratic support, while Bloomberg has seven percent.

This newest poll comes as the field of potential Democratic contenders shrunk once again. Last week, Julian Castro officially ended his campaign for president, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.