Rob Kardashian Reportedly Looking Into Weight Loss Camps: ‘He Wants To Be Healthier For Dream’

Rob Kardashian is getting serious about his weight loss, and he’s reportedly considering joining a camp to help him do so. A source told People this week that the former reality star is trying to be healthier for the sake of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna.

“Rob was doing better towards the end of last year with his weight,” the source said. “He knows it’s mostly a food issue and he is really trying to be healthier.”

Rob has struggled with his weight in the years since his departure from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2016. He has reportedly been on-and-off dieting, but he hasn’t been able to remain focused on healthy eating.

Rob reportedly feels that a weight loss camp might help him find a routine and stick to it.

“He thinks a live-in fitness and health program might be the best option for him. If he starts losing more weight by exercising and changing his diet during a camp, he believes he will be able to stick with it at home as well,” the source said.

His inspiration to do better reportedly comes not only from his little girl, but also from his incredibly active sisters. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian are known for sharing their strict workout and diet routines on social media.

“Everyone else in the family is working out and thinking about what they eat. He wants this year to be the year when he takes care of himself,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another source told Radar Online that Rob is tired of being embarrassed by his weight and is desperate to get it under control. The insider said the father of one would “rather die” than be seen in public in this state.

RO reported that Rob has not been photographed in public since June 18, 2017. He allegedly went into hiding for months at a time and did not see friends or family.

In 2019, he regained his confidence a bit. He started appearing more and more at family gatherings and on social media. Rob’s family is said to be very proud of his progress, as The Inquisitr previously reported. A source told Hollywood Life that they are supporting him every step of the way in his mental and physical health journey.

The Kardashian-Jenners reportedly feel that becoming a dedicated father has helped Rob turn his life around. When he’s ready, the family would love to see him explore new relationships.