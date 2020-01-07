Bombshell Eriana Blanco Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In A Black Bikini: ‘Bad Lil Vibe’

Eriana Blanco left little to the imagination as she posed for a set of sexy new bikini selfies on Instagram. The brunette bombshell shared the photos with her fans on Monday.

In the racy snapshots, Eriana looks smoking hot while snapping the mirror selfies. The Bang Energy girl rocked a black bikini top with lace embellishments and a pair of matching bottoms to showcase her hourglass curves.

Eriana’s toned arms, colossal cleavage, teeny tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs were all on full display in the photos. The model accessorized her look with some bright red polish on her fingernails while she posed with her phone in one hand and a sultry look on her face.

The buxom beauty’s long, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder. She opted for a full face of makeup in the snaps, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow.

She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, light pink lip gloss, and a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Eriana called her bikini look a “bad lil vibe,” and revealed that sexy swimwear was made by the brand Hot Miami Styles.

Meanwhile, many of Eriana’s over 2.3 million followers appeared to approve of the racy post, clicking the like button nearly 41,000 times while leaving more than 800 comments withing the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed.

“Hi gorgeous looking beautiful,” one of Eriana’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I would say a Goddess of Passion and Sexy Vibe,” another adoring fan stated.

“You are the woman of my dreams,” a third social media user gushed.

Loading...

“If god did something more beautiful than you he did not reveal to anyone. You are most beautiful. Your beauty is spectacular. I want you today, tomorrow and always my goddess, my queen, my sweetie,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is no stranger to showing off her curves online. Just one day before her black bikini snaps, she rocked Instagram in a cupped silver sparkle bikini with black trim by FashionNova.

Of course, Eriana Blanco’s loyal fans fell in love with that picture as well. To date, that snap has raked in more than 65,000 likes and over 1,100 comments for the busty babe.