Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Sizzles In Bold, Tiger-Print Dress While Enjoying ‘Cocktails In The Jungle’

When it comes to fashion, Cindy Prado knows how to stand out.

On Monday, the Cuban bombshell wowed her 892,000 Instagram followers with another eye-popping look that proved hard to be ignored. In the sizzling snap, the 27-year-old was seen sitting at a dimly lit bar, which a tag on the post indicated was in Tulum Beach in Mexico. Behind her, a bartender was hard at work making a drink.

Cindy, as usual, looked absolutely incredible during her night out for “cocktails in the jungle.” She wore a smoking hot ensemble from Pretty Little Thing that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

The social media sensation sizzled in a sexy, slinky maxi dress from the U.K.-based retailer that was nothing but flattering for her hourglass figure. The garment boasted a bold, tiger-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though Cindy herself seemed to have already done the job.

The babe’s dress featured thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and deep, all-over tan. Its wide cowl neck swooped low down her chest, offering a teasing glimpse of cleavage to her audience as well. The number fell all the way down to the floor, hugging every inch of her famous curves along the way to define her trim waist and pert derriere.

Cindy’s accessories were on point for the evening as well. The babe carried her belongings in a woven bag with a handle made of wooden beads that added even more a jungle vibe to her gorgeous look. She also sported a stack of dainty necklaces and gold hoop earrings for just the right amount of bling.

The camera caught the model running her hand through her long tresses, which were worn down in messy waves and flipped to one side of her shoulder. As for her glam for the evening, Cindy rocked a full face of makeup that included a nude matte lip, dark blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also added a light brown eye shadow and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the Instagram model some love for her most recent share. The snap has racked up more than 13,000 likes after 16 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for Cindy’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Is there anything that doesn’t look perfect on you?” one person asked.

Another said that the model was “one of the most beautiful women on the planet.”

“I love your dress, and you look very lovely wearing it!!!” wrote a third.

“Wish I could be this beautiful,” a fourth fan commented.

Cindy often dazzles her fans with her head-turning outfits. She recently did so again when she showed off her New Year’s Eve look, which was a dangerously short, sequined dress that showed off her long, sculpted legs. The post proved popular as well, earning over 29,000 likes and over 600 comments from her followers.