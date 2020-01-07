Tom Bergeron Shares Retro Pic And Memories Of Ellen DeGeneres From ‘Hollywood Squares’ To Instagram

Tom Bergeron shared both a retro photo and memories of his long friendship with comedienne Ellen DeGeneres from his days as host of the television game show Hollywood Squares to Instagram just days after the legendary talk show host won an honorary Golden Globe award for her contributions to the world of comedy.

Tom, who currently hosts ABC’s Dancing with the Stars has a long career in television. One of the most entertaining jobs he had was as the host of a reboot of the legendary game show Hollywood Squares a version of tic tac toe where contestants score cash prizes by agreeing or disagreeing with the answer given by celebrities and attempting to score three X’s or O’s in a row.

He said in the accompanying caption to the pic that watching The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards brought back fond memories of hosting the game show, particularly during the cutaways of Henry Winkler and Ellen’s speech. Both appeared as celebrity panelists on Hollywood Squares during the period when Tom hosted the game show.

Tom helmed the series from 1998-2004 for over 1,000 episodes reported IMDB. Ellen appeared as the center square on the game show from 2002-2003 for 40 episodes.

Seen as a part of the photo Tom shared with the social media site were superstars Henry Winkler, Arsenio Hall, Roma Downey, Martin Mull, Ellen, Carol Channing, and Doris Roberts to name a few of the notables in the pic Tom posted.

Tom looks exactly the same, save for his hair which is not the salt and pepper color fans now know him for but rather, darker in color.

Fans were thrilled with the throwback pic, commenting on the amazing amount of talent depicted in the image.

“I love Carol Channing and Doris Roberts. We were blessed with their wonderful talent,” said one fan on the social media sharing site of two of their favorite actors, who were well known for their work on television and the stage.

“One of the great things about getting old is the pleasure of a picture like that and a lovely memory. Love you Tom,” joked a second follower of the current host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars who recently wrapped his 28th season of hosting the reality dance competition series, where celebrities are matched up with professional dancers to compete for a mirroball trophy.

“I loved Hollywood Squares!!! I wish you’d bring it back!! Such a fun show” commented a third fan of the television personality.

Hollywood Squares was a staple of nighttime game show television. The game show began its initial run in 1966 on the NBC network, where a stable of nine celebrities all had a chance to sit together and try and work as a group to generate winnings for contestants.

The show’s original host was Peter Marshall, followed by Jon “Bowzer” Bauman from the singing group Sha Na Na, actor John Davidson and finally, Tom Bergeron.