Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Powers Through Intense Leg Workout At Gym In Green Booty Shorts For New Video

Ainsley Rodriguez put her legs through a strenuous workout during the most recent video series on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the Latina fitness model powered through the intense circuit at the gym, all while wearing a pair of green booty shorts and a white sports bra paired with a cropped gray tank top. Ainsley goes through a wide range of exercises in the eight-video update. She took to the stair master in one clip and showed off her expertise with the machine by not holding the rails as she used it. Another video saw her move to the leg press machine for a set of leg extensions and banded leg presses. Ainsley also included weighted hip thrusts in the circuit and advised fans to avoid letting their hips sink all the way down after each rep. In the final clip, she ended the workout with a set of leg curls in a video that showed off her enviably toned derriere.

In the caption, she said that the session took under an hour to complete but admitted that her legs were “jello” after the workout

As of this writing, the series has accumulated over 20,000 likes and more than 500 comments. In the comments section, fans raved over Ainsley’s ripped physique.

“That is why your legs look so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“This is how you get to be the most gorgeous woman alive,” another added.

“There’s nothing more I can say, you just know how to blow a man’s mind with how you stay fit and show how you do it,” a third infatuated admirer gushed.

“Awesome workout! You look amazing as usual!” a fourth commented.

This is hardly the first time that Ainsley has trained her lower body in a video series posted to her Instagram page. In a previous set of clips, she used a resistance band instead of gym equipment to train her glutes and hamstrings, all while wearing a skimpy black bikini with light-brown trim. Ainsley performed the circuit in the sunny outdoors with the band wrapped around what appeared to be a palm tree. The workout included leg extensions, squats, lunges and more.

“These are great activation exercises as well! Bands are easily my fave thing to work with when it comes to glutes,” she wrote in the caption.

The upload proved popular with her followers as it has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and more than 700 comments since it was uploaded two days ago.