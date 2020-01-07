‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Gets Heartbreaking News, Xander Blames Ciara

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, January 7 reveal that the bad news about Victor Kiriakis’ (John Aniston) health crisis will continue to circulate through Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Victor’s grandson, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), learns that his grandfather has suffered a stroke and is currently at Salem University Hospital. Although Brady and Victor aren’t currently on the best terms, Brady will likely rush to the side of his beloved “Granddad.”

Perhaps Brady’s close friend Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will even accompany him for support, which will likely not go over well if Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) finds out about it.

Kristen may also want to be there for Brady, who is the love of her life. However, Brady made it clear on New Year’s Eve that he wanted nothing more to do with Kristen, and that he had moved on with his life following the tragic death of their child.

The question of Victor’s company will also come into play as Xander, Sonny (Freddie Smith), and Brady may all be willing to step up to the plate and run the show while the family patriarch recovers and barks orders from his hospital bed.

Meanwhile, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will also be at the hospital for his Uncle Victor. He showed up shortly after Victor was admitted and let Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) know that if Victor were to die, then she would be at fault.

Fans may remember that Ciara was in the middle of confronting her grandfather about conspiring with Xander in order to frame her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), for his sister’s murder when he suffered the stroke.

Ben is currently in prison on death row and down to his final appeal, and has been counting on Ciara to prove his innocence so that he can get out of jail and reunite with her.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will question his ex-girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), about why she broke the window at Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) store. Lani can’t tell Eli about Gabi’s blackmail scheme and will seemingly have to come up with a lie in order to get him to back off.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will also see that Kristen will use Gabi, as well as her shares of DiMera Enterprises, in hopes of getting what she wants, which is ultimately to become the CEO of the family business.