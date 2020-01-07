Kelis Poses With Plants After Viewers Believe She Is The Daisy On ‘The Masked Singer UK’

Kelis has shared a new photo of herself to Instagram which has a lot of her followers thinking that she might be hinting something.

The “Caught out There” hitmaker wore a short-sleeved light pink graphic T-shirt with a pair of jeans that were rolled up at the end. She sported her brunette hair up, scraped off her face and accessorized herself with numerous gold necklaces. Kelis posed without any shoes or socks on in what appeared to be in a shed. The “4th of July (Fireworks)” songstress was surrounded by pots of flowers and soil as she was clearly doing some gardening.

For her caption, Kelis stated that her new year is about growth. She put the hashtags “RanchLife,” “FarmLife” and “2020.”

Warning: possible spoilers below.

While Kelis appeared to not be surrounded by any Daisy flowers, some of her followers believe this could be a hit that she is underneath the Daisy costume on the British edition of The Masked Singer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Daisy sang The Weeknd’s signature single, “Can’t Feel My Face,” for their debut performance. The panelists noted that they were a professional singer and the public watching thought their distinctive voice sounded familiar. Kelis became a trending topic on Twitter, proving to be a popular guess among fans of the show.

Kelis’ latest Instagram upload has racked up more than 19,100 likes and over 265 comments, some of which are her fans speculating.

“Where are the daisies?” one user wrote.

“Are you planting any Daisies?” another shared, adding multiple smirk face emoji.

“Are you Daisy on Masked Singer UK?” a third fan questioned.

“The Masked Singer, I see you,” a fourth fan commented.

The clues given about Daisy are the following: likely to be American, may have a flower in her name, plans to stay in the U.K. for a while, has a bright personality, and enjoys relaxing by going fishing.

At the very end of December, Kelis uploaded a video of herself cooking fish on Instagram, which could be another huge hint.

Loading...

On the other hand, some viewers are convinced that it isn’t Kelis because of the clue about having a flower in their name. However, a Twitter user looked into it further and realized her name is a portmanteau of her parents’ names.

the voice is SPOT ON and the VT was in a diner focussing a lot on food which is what she does now!!! AND THE NAME COMMENT ABOUT BEING NAMED FOR “THE SEEDS SHE GREW FROM” ~ kelis is a portmanteau of Kevin and Eveliss, her parents!!!!!! — grant (@eightlegsright) January 6, 2020

According to Smooth Radio, other guesses have been Lindsay Lohan and Robbie Williams’ wife, Ayda Field.

Currently, Daisy is still in the competition. So far the Butterfly, who was Patsy Palmer, and the Pharaoh, who was Alan Johnson, have been unmasked. Fans will have to continue watching the show to see if they are correct about Kelis.