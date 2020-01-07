Larsa Pippen Flaunts Killer Curves By The Pool In Belted Black One-Piece

Larsa Pippen gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a smoking hot new photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The sizzling snap was shared on Tuesday, and despite its early morning upload time, it was still a huge hit with her fans. In the photo, the Real Housewives alum was seen enjoying a beautiful, sunny day by the pool as she gazed at the camera with a smoldering stare. A tag on the post indicated that the shot was from her recent feature in QP Magazine, which Larsa graced the cover of for its December issue.

Just as her Kardashian BFFs often do, Larsa slayed in a gorgeous one-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her impressive curves. The number boasted a unique, one-shouldered design with a single thick strap that showcased her long, toned arms. Its low, asymmetrical neckline clung tight to her voluptuous assets and flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience, who hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the bombshell’s swimwear showed off even more of her bronzed skin. The piece covered only what was necessary thanks to it’s high-cut design, offering a good look at her sculpted thighs and peachy derriere. A thick, patent leather belt wrapped tight around her waist as well, accentuating her flat midsection and famous hourglass figure.

Larsa’s accessories for her pool day ensemble were also on point. The babe carried a marble-patterned clutch purse in a bright teal in her hands that added the perfect pop of color. She also sported a set of bangle bracelets and dangling diamond and gold earrings for some bling.

Larsa wore her honey blond tresses down in deep waves that were perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded behind her back. Finally, to complete her look, she sported a stunning set of makeup that included a glossy lip, dusting of red blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the reality television star began showering her new social media upload with love. It earned more than 18,000 likes after just five hours of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for her stunning display.

“She is so gorgeous and pretty,” one person wrote.

Another said that Larsa was “super flawless.”

“You’re incredibly beautiful!!!!” commented a third.

Loading...

Others compared Larsa to her pal Kim Kardashian, while one even noted she was giving off a Beyonce vibe.

The social media sensation often wows her followers with a glimpse at her incredible physique. Another recent addition to her page saw her showcasing her killer curves in a skimpy string bikini that left very little to the imagination. Fans went wild for this snap as well and awarded it over 25,000 likes.