Instagram Model Lily Adrianne Flaunts Cleavage In Velvet Bikini: ‘Swing With Me’

Lily Adrianne wants to know if someone will swing with her. The Instagram model recently took to the social media platform wearing nothing but a velvet bikini and a come-hither look on her face.

The lady from New Zealand wore a green velvet bikini that begged to be stroked. The textured swimsuit seemed a tad too tight for the buxom brunette and barely contained her assets. The hottie, who is one of Instagram’s more risqué models, displayed her ample cleavage in the rather snug top. The beauty paired the bikini top with its matching panties and left her entire torso exposed. In fact, Lily Adrianne left very little to the imagination as she stared intently at the camera.

The model, who is from Middle Eastern descent, posed on a tire swing. She sat on her knees and balanced herself with her hands. In fact, her racy outfit seemed out of place as she swung beneath a tree in her swimwear. Lily Adrianne seemed unperturbed as she enjoyed the swing and pouted her full lips for the camera.

The influencer wore her hair in a middle path and allowed her deep brown tresses to fall down her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, lashings of mascara, blusher across her cheeks, and a nude lipstick. She looked stunning.

The Kiwi native has a massive following of over 1.4 million people on Instagram alone. Lily Adrianne’s NSFW photos are always sensual and very sexy. Her fans have come to love her style and regularly check in on the model’s page.

This particular photo has sparked a lot of interest and has already accumulated over views. Not only do her fans love her rather naughty question but they loved the snap as well and inundated her with comments. While the majority of the posters simply posted smile, heart, and fire emoji, others took the time to praise her.

Loading...

“You don’t have to tell me twice babe,” a certain follower responded to Lily Adrianne’s invitation. He wasn’t the only person who was willing to take up the model’s offer either. One fan let her know, “I would swing with you here and there and everywhere! You’re the best.”

Another fan couldn’t help but tease the stunner and said, “I would like to be that tire.”

And when all else failed, another asked for some divine help by saying, “Lord have mercy you’re so sexy.”