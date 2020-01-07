Pregnant Jenna Dewan Reveals Bare Baby Bump In A Bikini

The heavily pregnant star showed off her baby bump in a plunging bikini.

Pregnant dancer and actress Jenna Dewan proudly revealed her bare baby bump in a stunning poolside bikini photo over the weekend. The gorgeous star, who’s due to give birth to her second child in the coming weeks, wowed her 5.9 million Instagram followers as she took to IG stories on January 5 to give fans a look at her growing midsection.

The gorgeous new selfie photo, which can be seen via Daily Mail, showed the Step Up actress as she enjoyed a sunny day by the swimming pool and posed in a plunging string two-piece.

Jenna rocked the pretty revealing black triangle top – which perfectly highlighted her big baby bump – as she sat on the side of the pool with the blue water and blue tiling visible behind her. The plunging bikini top featured thin black strings that tied around her neck and her back and had small, shiny gold beads threaded on the end.

Her bikini bottoms were barely visible as her uncovered baby bump took center stage in the filtered snap.

The World of Dance judge also used a fun filter to give herself a dose of extra glamour. The beauty altered her photo to edit in a pair of large gold hoop earrings in both ears, a patterned red bandanna around her head, and a pair of square shaped oversized sunglasses on her eyes.

The filter also gave Jenna a bold red lip as she slightly pursed them for the camera for a pretty sultry pose. She rocked a large floppy sunhat on the top of her head to protect herself from the beating down sun.

She accessorized her dark and skimpy bikini look with a gold necklace with her own nickname, “Jen,” around her neck as well as a number of bracelets, including what appeared to be a thin red string, on her right wrist.

Jenna had her brunette hair down and skimming her shoulders as she cooled off poolside.

Jenna didn’t reveal her exact location in her latest Instagram Stories upload, though she appeared to be enjoying some downtime at home in her own pool.

The Daily Mail reports the beauty could be due to give birth to her second child, her first with her boyfriend Steve Kazee, pretty soon as the site noted that her due date is thought to be “early 2020.” She’s also mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with former husband Channing Tatum.

Pregnant Jenna has been sharing a number of stunning selfies with her fans during her pregnancy.

As The Inquisitr reported back in November, the star stunned in a makeup-free photo as she posed in bed and showed off her flawless natural beauty and undeniable pregnancy glow.