Blond Bombshell Nadine Leopold Sizzles In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline & Gold Rings

Victoria’s Secret model Nadine Leopold gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest social media share. On Tuesday, the beauty took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in a sexy, one-piece bathing suit.

The stunner was sitting on a beach. She did not indicate where she was, but it might have been in the Maldives, where she has spent the past few days. A patch of palm trees could be seen off to the side behind her. Clear blue skies above indicated that it was a perfect day in the tropical locale.

Nadine’s swimsuit was made from a deep red, shimmery fabric. It had a plunging neckline that went all the way down to her waist. Three gold rings down the middle of the opening added a bit of sexy bling to the look. They also drew the eye to her cleavage while giving her fans a peek at her belly. The suit had high-cut legs, showing off the sides of her shapely hips.

The model sat on one hip and leaned on one arm for the photo. Her legs were off to one side, and her knees were covered in sand. The pose accentuated her hourglass shape and flat abs. Her skin looked flawless as she soaked up the sun.

Nadine looked to be enjoying a peaceful moment as she closed her eyes. She wore her hair down in loose waves and smiled as the wind blew it across her face. She looked to be fresh-faced and makeup-free for the snap.

In the caption, she thanked her fans for their birthday messages, as her big day falls on January 7. Many followers wished her a happy birthday while others commented on how hot she looked in the swimwear.

“Happy birthday beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful!!!” a second admirer said.

“Sexy,” commented a third fan.

“Happy birthday angel!” wrote a fourth follower.

Judging from her Instagram page, Nadine has been in the Maldives for several days. She has uploaded photos of her enjoying the weather while looking gorgeous. In one photo, she looked especially sexy in a tiny yellow bikini that showed off her fit physique.

When she isn’t looking sensational in a bathing suit, her fans can always count on her appearing fantastic in another sexy outfit. One of her more popular posts showed her looking smoking hot in a flirty dress with a strappy design that flattered her figure.