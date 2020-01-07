‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Shares Epic Throwback Pic Of Kelly’s Walmart Parking Lot Concert To Instagram

The image also features a backup dancer that went on to Hollywood fame.

The Kelly Clarkson Show shared an epic throwback pic of a parking lot concert performed by the former American Idol star to Instagram, taken shortly after Kelly took the crown as the first singer to win the reality competition series.

The stunning twist to the image is that it also features a future Hollywood A-lister, who performed as a backup dancer for the Walmart concert appearance.

Jenna Dewan, who would eventually rise to fame as a professional dancer and the ex-wife of Channing Tatum, was featured in the pic as one of two performers who kept the beat behind Kelly as she attempted to parlay her success from the show into a long-term singing career.

The image, likely taken in 2002, shows the women along with a third dancer, doing their best to entertain the crowd who gathered at the superstore in Texas to hear Kelly sing.

The women sported the styles of the early part of the new millennium, including cropped tops, frosted and blown-out hair, dark low-rise jeans with a wide bottom, and sneakers. Kelly also wore what appears to be a color-blocked jacket and platform shoes.

Kelly and Jenna sat down to talk about that memorable time in their fledgling professional careers during the dancer and actress’ appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Today the women are the epitome of fashionable chic, in stark contrast to their earlier days.

For her appearance on Kelly’s talk show, a glowing Jenna, who is pregnant with baby number two, looked gorgeous in a patterned dress in contrasting hues, her dark hair long and wavy and high-heeled strappy shoes.

Kelly has come a long way since her days of frosted hair and wide-legged jeans. As she spoke to Jenna, the talk show host sported a stunning yellow, white and black patterned three-quarter sleeved dress. The dress’ high neck provided coverage for the three-time winning The Voice coach and she paired it with dark black stockings and calf-high boots. Kelly’s blonde hair was long and loose and she finished her look with a light-colored lipstick and oversized gold hoop earrings.

The former Step Up star first shared the image to her own Twitter account in May 2019, providing her own sentiments of that innocent and fun time by remarking, “Dancing w/ Kelly Clarkson at a Walmart parking lot in TX. I will never forget quick changing in the break room amongst employees & running through aisles to make it back on stage in time. To this day, Kelly is one of THE nicest and best I have met in this business.”