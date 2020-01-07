Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Enjoys ‘Miami Winter’ On The Beach In High-Cut Black Swimsuit

Devon Windsor is taking every advantage of spending the colder months in Miami.

On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her winter in the south Florida city, but it was far from a typical day of bundling up against the freezing temperatures. Instead, the babe spent some time soaking up the sun on the beach and traded in her layers for a skimpy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Devon looked smoking hot as she enjoyed a gorgeous day in the sand in her black one-piece, which, of course, was from her own Devon Windsor Swim line, and popped against her perfectly bronzed skin. The garment boasted thin shoulder straps, as well as a low, sweetheart neckline that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. It also featured underwire-style pushup cups with ribbed detailing on them, which further enhanced her busty display.

Meanwhile, the lower half of the blond bombshell’s swimwear showed off even more skin to her audience — though they hardly seemed bothered by the risque display. The piece covered only what was necessary thanks to it’s high-cut design, giving her fans a good look at her sculpted thighs and killer curves. A unique belt detail with a silver clasp wrapped tight around her waist as well, accentuating her flat midsection and slender frame.

As an extra layer, the model sported a thin, black-and-white cover-up, which she let slink down her shoulders to show off her toned arms. She also wore a pair of trendy black sunglasses, and added some bling with a thin diamond necklace and large watch.

Devon tied her platinum locks back in a sleek low bun to keep her hair from falling in front of her face. For her makeup, the stunner sported a light dusting of blush and highlighter that shimmered under the sun. She also rocked as a bright red lipstick that gave her beach day look a pop of color.

Unsurprisingly, the beauty’s latest social media upload was a huge hit with her fans. It has racked up more than 15,000 likes within its first 14 hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Devon’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model and her winter on the beach were “goals.”

“Dev’s body is amazing,” commented a third.

“I love the style of this swimsuit, so classy,” said a fourth.

Devon often treats her fans to a glimpse at her incredible figure. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her sporting a plunging red one-piece from her swimwear line that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. Her followers certainly loved this look as well and awarded the snap over 16,000 likes.