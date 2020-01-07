Doutzen Kroes Sizzles In Skimpy Thong Bikini In The Ocean

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes surprised her 6.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning snap that showcased her toned physique in a skimpy bikini. Doutzen has recently been spending some time on a vacation in Jamaica, as fans know from her previous Instagram updates. In her most recent post, she reflected on the trip and expressed her gratitude in the caption.

In the picture, Doutzen stood in the ocean, with the water coming up to her thighs. The bombshell rocked a white bikini top and thong bikini bottoms that stretched over her hips and showcased her pert derriere. Her body was turned to the side, so the front of the bikini wasn’t visible, but her toned physique was still on display in the ensemble. She didn’t include the bikini brand in the shot, but she did tag photographer Jerome Duran in the snap.

Doutzen’s hair was damp, and she tilted her head back, turning her face to the sun and letting her hair fall down her back. The water lapped at her legs in the stunning shot and the sunshine glimmered off the waves, creating a truly breathtaking picture. Doutzen appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all, for her dip in the ocean. She didn’t include a specific location of where in Jamaica the photo was taken, but many of her fans just loved the glimpse into her vacation.

Doutzen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling shot, and the post received over 58,000 likes within just two hours, including a like from fellow model Lais Ribeiro. While some of Doutzen’s previous shots from her Jamaican adventure featured her partner and children, the solo shot allowed her to truly showcase her beauty and curves.

Many of Doutzen’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the gorgeous shot, and to shower the model with compliments.

One fan loved her attitude, and said “enjoy the moment, that’s all we have Doutz. You seem to be aware. Great!”

“There is something about you which is why I blush every time I see you,” another follower commented.

Loading...

One follower added “feeling the heat from you here in Wisconsin.”

“Wow!! So beautiful, so incredibly gorgeous,” another fan said.

It seems that Doutzen was joined by South African stunner Candice Swanepoel in Jamaica, and the duo have taken a few sizzling snaps together. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Candice shared a snap that featured the two bombshells in tiny string bikini tops and skimpy bottoms that showcased their toned bodies.