Kendall Jenner Faces Backlash On Twitter For Responding To Australian Bush Fires With Emoji

Kendall Jenner is in hot water with Twitter users for the way she responded to the bush fires that are devastating thousands of homes and killing millions of animals in Australia. On January 3, the model retweeted a tweet about the fires from Bernie Sanders and added only a few emoji as her public comment on the matter.

In his original tweet, Sanders urged people to take a look at the catastrophe in Australia. He called for climate change action and showed his support for the implementation of a Green New Deal, per Marie Claire.

Jenner quoted the tweet and added two grimacing emoji as well as two red broken hearts.

The small but mighty tweet caused a wave of backlash from angry Twitter users who wanted her to do more for Australia.

“Maybe you should donate instead of tweeting some emojis… You have the money and power to do something,” one person said.

“Kendall, I kindly say, if all of you guys, the richest people in the world, donate a million each, this will get resolved,” another user wrote.

One person wrote that Jenner and her very influential family could have the power to “change the environment.”

I say to those who are delaying action on climate change: Look at the blood-red sky and unbreathable air in Australia because of raging forest fires. Our futures are all connected. That is why we must bring the world together and enact a Green New Deal. pic.twitter.com/GBQQpDc4vE — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 2, 2020

Another follower shared several photos of Jenner traveling on a private jet, which contributes to the climate crisis.

Many of Jenner’s fans did jump to the reality star’s defense by stating that everyone should focus on what they themselves are doing to fight the fires, not what others are doing. Some also pointed out that Jenner could very well have donated money, but did not publicize it.

Seemingly in response to the hate, Jenner then retweeted a quote tweet from her older sister, Kim Kardashian, about making donations quietly. The KKW Beauty founder appeared to be directly firing back at one user’s criticism, but the person’s tweet was deleted.

“Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kardashian stated.

Jenner is not the only sister in the famous family to receive backlash over her reaction to the crisis. Earlier this week, youngest sister Kylie Jenner was called out for hypocrisy when she shared an image of a fireman in Australia holding a koala bear on her Instagram story. She said she was heartbroken over the animals that have lost their lives in the fires. However, immediately after that post, she shared an image of Louis Vuitton real mink slippers on her feet, according to Cosmopolitan.