Ellie Goulding Sizzles In A Tiny Strapless Bikini

The singer rocked a tiny bandeau-bikini in a hot new photo.

British singer Ellie Goulding sizzled in a seriously hot new photo posted to Instagram this week as she stripped down to a seriously tiny brown bikini. The “Love Me Like You Do” singer showed plenty of skin in the snap she shared on January 6 as she got in some serious rest and relaxation while she lounged around in the sunshine.

Ellie sat back on what appeared to be a wooden outdoor chair with a grey cushion as she got her tan on. The beauty showed some skin on her torso as she slipped into the tiny bikini, which was made up of a strapless brown bandeau-style top with a ring in the center of her chest to hold the material together.

The unique look appeared to be made up of a knitted or crochet material and didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The star’s slim middle was on full show for her 14.4 million followers as she paired the strapless top with what appeared to be a black cover-up wrapped around her hips.

For the photo, Ellie gave the camera a pretty coy smile with her glossy lips while her eyes were covered by a pair of dark sunglasses. She put her right arm up and rested the back of her hand on her forehead.

The singer had her long blond hair flowing down for the snap, while she sported several smaller earrings in her ears and a thick black scrunchie on her right wrist. She also had two necklaces draped around her neck, including one with her initial, ‘E,’ as a pendant.

In the caption, she didn’t reveal her exact location, but did tell her fans that she’d enjoyed a couple of days off in the sunshine last week.

More than 180,000 Instagram users have liked the bikini photo so far, while hundreds also commented on the upload.

“You look like an angel,” one fan commented.

Another wrote after seeing her latest bikini upload, “Absolutely stunning Ellie,” with a red heart emoji.

“[You’re] beautiful on the inside and outside. I love you Ellie,” a third person said in the comments section.

Loading...

Others left eye heart emoji and fire emoji to let the star know their thoughts on her gorgeous new upload.

Ellie – who married husband Caspar Jopling back in August – isn’t exactly a stranger to showing off her enviable figure in a two-piece, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, last year she revealed how she keeps her bikini body in such good shape as she let her Instagram fans in on workout routine.

Ellie got an energetic workout in while on her honeymoon in a video shared to social media as she did squats and more in a pretty skimpy two-piece.