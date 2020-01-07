Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Take A Dramatic Dip In New Instagram Video

Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, took a dramatic dip in a new video posted to the singer and songwriter’s Instagram page. He shared the clip after the twosome made a red carpet appearance at The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards to the delight of the couple’s fans.

The clip featured the power couple showing off their red carpet looks at the event.

Nick donned a black suit for the night where hundreds of Hollywood’s best and brightest were honored by The Hollywood Foreign Press. The Jonas Brothers singer and guitarist paired the stunning tailored outfit with a light blue dress shirt, coordinating socks and a patterned tie in the same hue.

Priyanka wore a pink off-the-shoulder column gown, which clung to her every curve. The dress featured a lower neckline that showed off her decollete and a shirred bodice that flowed into a draped bottom with a small train. Priyanka paired her look with champagne-colored heels and a matching clutch purse. Her hair was long and parted on the side, flowing gently down her back. She finished off her look with a stunning tiered diamond necklace and earrings.

In the caption, Nick called his wife his “beautiful” Golden Globes date before dipping her in a dramatic moment captured by the cameras. Priyanka appeared delighted by his display of affection and she smiled brightly as the sweeping romantic gesture unfolded.

On her own Instagram page, Priyanka shared her own images captured from the glamorous evening.

The first was a photo of the couple as they walked the red carpet and made their way into the event which was held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The second was a solo shot of the former Quantico star where she was seen in what appeared to be a balcony in a room at the famed hotel. The french doors were wide open behind her and overlooked into a small courtyard where lush foliage could be seen.

In the third image, the couple is seen walking out of the hotel to travel to the star-studded event.

Loading...

Fans were delighted by the couple’s appreciation and admiration of one another and shared their own sentiments of love on Instagram.

“You are New Jersey’s Golden Globe,” quipped a fan of the actor, who referenced his home state before moving to the sunshine state to live with his wife.

“A love like this should last forever,” said a second fan of the couple, who celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in November 2019.

“U both looking cute together,” noted a third fan of the couple, followed by a series of smiley emojis with red heart eyes.