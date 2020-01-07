Tarsha Whitmore Tugs At Wet Bikini Bottoms While Taking A Dip In The Ocean

Brunette bombshell Tarsha Whitmore knows how to rock a bikini. On Tuesday, she put her curves on display in a skimpy two-piece while taking a dip in the ocean — and she looked marvelous doing it.

The beauty’s update showed her up to her knees in shallow water while on the beach. The geotag said she was somewhere on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia. Part of a beach, along with a lifeguard stand, could be seen in the distance behind her. Tarsha was surrounded by blue — the pristine, turquoise water and the blue sky above.

The stunner’s bikini was also a shade of blue. The light color popped against her flawless, bronze skin, which shimmered in the light.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style with a bit of a twist in that it had ruched seams on the cups. The top showed off plenty of Tarsha’s ample chest, which was wet from her being in the water. Sunlight reflecting on her damp skin called even more attention to her cleavage.

The bottoms had a high-cut legs, and Tarsha teased her fans by tugging on the sides. They also had a ruched seam down the middle, drawing the eye to her taut abs and hourglass shape. The model’s curvy hips and toned thighs were also on display as she stood with one leg in front of the other.

Tarsha’s wet hair was slicked back on her head. The photo captured her as she was looking down. Her makeup included thick lashes, blush on her cheeks and a red color on her lips. Her only accessory was a belly piercing.

In the caption, she mentioned the bikini was from fashion band Tiger Mist.

Her followers loved the snap, and many left fire and smiley face emoji in the comments. Others found more to say.

“Nice physique and a beautiful sexy bombshell,” wrote one admirer.

“Oh she kills me,” quipped a second fan.

“Gorgeous omg,” said a third follower.

“Love the blue on you looks great!!” a fourth admirer chimed in.

There are not many colors that don’t look good on Tarsha. Last month, she sent temperatures soaring in pale green dress, which she playfully unzipped. In a more recent photo, she flaunted her curves in a pink playsuit with a plunging neckline. It seems her fans can always count on her looking sensational in whatever color — and whatever kind of outfit — she decides to wear.