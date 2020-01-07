Victoria’s Secret’s Winnie Harlow Stuns In A Tiny Pink Bikini

Winnie stunned in a minuscule bikini in Miami.

Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow stunned her Instagram followers over the weekend as she showed off her insane body in a tiny pink bikini. The former America’s Next Top Model star revealed a whole lot of skin in the new snap she shared with her 7.4 million followers while she posed pretty seductively on a sun lounger.

While spending some time in sunny Miami, Florida, on January 5, the stunning beauty stripped down to her swimwear to soak up the sunshine. Winnie perched on the end of the outdoor bed in her minuscule bikini look, which barely covered her assets.

The two-piece was made up of a tiny pink triangular top with thin straps that tied around her neck to create a halterneck. It also featured the same string that stretched downwards and crossed over her torso to wrap around her back.

She also sported a tiny pair of bikini bottoms in the same fuchsia pink color. The tiny briefs featured the same thin string that stretched over both of her hips and were high-waisted to show off her long model legs and her toned torso.

Winnie shot the camera a very sultry look as she crossed her legs in front of her and leaned back onto both of her hands.

The beauty sported a pair of white sneakers on her feet and also accessorized with a pair of oversized sunglasses with a red tinted lens which she placed on the top of her head. Winnie sported two silver necklaces around her neck, a bracelet on her right wrist, and small silver hoop earrings in her ears.

She had her long dark hair in braids, which were draped over her left shoulder and stretched all the way down past her waist.

The gorgeous photo has received more than 387,000 likes since she first posed it to her social media account, while fans of the supermodel took to the comments section to share a number of sweet messages for the star.

“God [you] are so pretty,” one person told her.

Another comment read, “Fine & gorgeous woman!”

“What a Queen,” a third said.

Others flooded the comments section with fire and eye heart emoji to share their praise for the gorgeous star.

Winnie previously treated her fans to a look at herself in a tiny bikini while in the Sunshine State last week as she slipped into another miniscule two-piece as she hit Miami Beach.

In that snap, the beauty kneeled down on the sand in front of the ocean while sporting a tan string bikini and a pair of matching short shorts that didn’t exactly leave too much to the imagination.