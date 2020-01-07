Jennifer Aniston Has Hollywood Talking With Breathtaking New Instagram Photo

Jennifer Aniston has many of Hollywood’s A-listers taking after she posted a breathtaking new Instagram photo, taken hours before she made her red carpet appearance at the 77th Annual Golden Globes ceremony. In subsequent images that followed, Jennifer shared just how many people it took to get her ready for the star-studded evening as well as an initial sketch of the glorious gown.

For the night of fun held at the Beverly Hilton, where the actress was nominated for an award for her work on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Jennifer chose an elegant black gown designed by Dior.

The first photo in the sequence has captivated Hollywood’s A-listers.

Some of the stars who commented on dramatic images included former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, Amy Sedaris, Jessica Capshaw, Mindy Kaling, Cara Delevingne, Julianne Moore, Rita Wilson, Beth Stern, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sara Hyland, Selena Gomez, Orlando Bloom, Olivia Wilde, Lily Collins, Nyle DeMarco, Whitney Cummings, and Maria Shriver.

All posted their complimentary feelings about Jennifer’s classic and glamorous look in the first photo of the series and the two thereafter, all taken at the actress’ home.

The California abode that Jennifer currently resides in offers sweeping and unobstructed views of the city as fans can see from the first image, where Jennifer is seen standing outside in her stunning Dior gown.

The sun appeared to be setting behind the actress as the image was shot. Jennifer was looking over her right shoulder towards the camera, her tousled hair lightly blowing in a breeze.

The deep black gown was a delight, with a strapless top that had an interesting detail across the chest, seamlessly flowing into a tight bodice and billowing out into a full bottom with a long train. Jennifer wore statement jewelry, a stunning double-tiered diamond necklace, which she paired with diamond drop earrings. She favored her usual neutral makeup palette for the glamorous evening out.

In the second image, Jennifer showed off some of those that helped her glam up. The former Friends star called her team her own “little women” in the caption, thanking them for their support her throughout the evening. While the actress stood in her dressing room, fans can see four women surrounding the actress with link rollers, picking up any stray hairs or dust that could have been seen by the naked eye on the dark garment.

In the final photo, Jennifer shared a shot of the sketch of the Dior gown. Looking closely, one can see a small praying mantis on the left hand of a friend who posed with the drawing.

Fans were delighted to share these behind-the-scenes moments with the actress and liked the photo over 5 million times.

“YOU are a stunning piece of art!” remarked one fan of the television and film star.

“Still looking amazing and beautiful as ever,” said a second fan, followed by a red emoji heart.

“You’re so pretty but more important you’re a substantial strong woman!” applauded a third follower of the superstar.