Gwen Stefani Wears White Crop Top & Three-Quarter Length Plaid Pants In Vintage No Doubt ‘Rock Steady’ Era Pic

No Doubt have shared another throwback image to their Instagram page which dates back to the early 2000s.

The bright-colored photo saw the lead singer of the band, Gwen Stefani, photographed in a white crop top and red three-quarter length plaid pants. Being the fashion that she is, Stefani switched it up and wore black fishnet tights underneath her pants and paired the eye-catching look with white heels. The “Push and Shove” songstress accessorized herself with a black belt, two chains attached to her pants, and huge rings. Stefani is known for her signature bold red lip and rocked that style back in her No Doubt days. She applied a thick coat of black mascara and sported her blond curly hair down.

Her band members beside her, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal, and Tom Dumont, also showed off their individual style. Young owned his hair in a mohawk while wearing a plaid shirt, light blue jacket, brown pants, and black boots. Kanal wore a red sporty tracksuit jacket, a pair of jeans and dyed blond hair while Dumont also owned hair of the same color with dark roots. The “Excuse Me Mr.” hitmaker styled himself in a short-sleeved shirt and loose-fitted pants with thin suspenders.

In the shot, Stefani directly faced the camera and stared into the lens with a strong expression. She placed her hands beside her and parted her legs. Young was photographed side on which showed off his side profile and mohawk. Kanal crossed his arms and posed at a slight three-quarter angle. Like Stefani, Dumont positioned himself directly toward the camera and put his hands in his pocket. They all posed in front of a backdrop and carpet that had their band name and album title, Rock Steady, plastered all over the place.

For their caption, No Doubt told their followers that they started recording their fifth studio album, Rock Steady, in Los Angeles, London, and Jamacia in January of 2001.

The album would go on to be released on December 11, 2001, and contain the hit singles “Hey Baby,” “Hella Good,” and “Underneath It All.”

In the span of 16 hours, their post racked up more than 17,900 likes and over 180 comments, proving to be popular with their fans.

“The first ND album I had, great memories!” one user wrote.

“Love, LOVE, Rocky Steady. What a great album!” another shared, adding a love heart emoji.

“Kids these days just don’t know..” a third follower remarked.

“Come on, we need a new NO DOUBT record!!” a fourth fan commented, adding the praying hand’s emoji.

During the album process, No Doubt worked with a lot of established names. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the band created the tracks “Platinum Blonde Life,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” and “Rock Steady” with Ric Ocasek. In September, The Cars frontman passed away and Stefani reminisced over their time together, calling him her hero.

Another deceased music legend on the album is “Purple Rain” chart-topper Prince who featured on the track “Waiting Room,” per Prince Vault.