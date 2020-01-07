Kylie Jenner Wears A Skin-Tight Fishnet Sheer Mesh Bodysuit For A ‘Night Out’

Kylie Jenner sizzled in her most recent photo that was shared on Instagram. As those who follow The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on social media know, Kylie is no stranger to flaunting her killer figure in a wide range of provocative outfits and is frequently seen sporting body-hugging dresses and lingerie sets. In a smoking-hot new social media share, Kylie stunned in a skin-tight fishnet sheer mesh bodysuit.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul was sitting in a white cushion chair, crossing her legs as she kept her gaze fixed to the camera while she posed. Her left hand was over her right shoulder, covering her chest.

As was seen in previous images, the reality star continued to rock the yellow hairstyle she officially debuted three days ago, but this time, it was cut into a long bob.

A lit fireplace was visible behind her, as well as a colorful painting. She wore a silver-colored mini handbag over her body.

Kylie accessorized her latest look with diamonds — a chunky choker necklace on her neck, diamond-encrusted watch, and two diamond rings n her right index and middle fingers. She paired her look with silver pointed heels.

The Kylie Skin founder wore a full face of makeup that consisted of foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, filled-in brows, eyeliner, thick mascara, blush, bronzer, and highlighter. As Kylie mostly wears her products, she may have worn one of her Kylie lip glosses for the look.

In just five hours of being live, Kylie’s snapshot amassed more than 2.9 million likes, as well as more than7,000 comments. Kylie’s fans flocked to the comment section of the post to let her know how beautiful she looked.

“Love the yellow hair it’s insane!” wrote one follower.

Loading...

“So freakin’ beautiful!” wrote another followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

While other Instagram users weren’t happy about Kylie’s flash of wealth, they expressed their concern about the recent bushfires in Australia and how the young billionaire could help.

“Donate to AUS and frankly, just help other people other than yourself. Could you for once use your enormous platform and wealth to do something impactful for human life and not just your GD bloated bank account?! Thanks, bye!” commented an Instagram user.

Just a day ago, Kylie posted another update on the social media platform. She was dressed casually in a gray sweatsuit and sported her yellow locks and a full face of makeup. In the photo, she can be seen posing atop a kitchen counter, next to her expensive Hermes handbag.