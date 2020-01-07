Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Playfully Sucks On Her Finger While Clad In Sexy Purple Bikini

Suzy Cortez gave her fans a whole lot to talk about in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Cortez loves to promote the fans-only portion of her website, sharing a number of sexy photos and videos of herself in some very NSFW outfits on a daily basis. In the most recent snapshot that was shared for her legion of fans, the brunette beauty smoldered in another red hot look.

In the gorgeous photo op, Cortez did not specifically mention to fans where she was but she struck a pose in what appeared to be a tropical area with green palm trees just behind her. The smokeshow stood front and center in the shot, playfully sucking on one of her fingers and seductively looking into the camera. For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick.

Cortez was photographed from the waist up in the shot but still left little to the imagination while clad in a sexy bikini. The purple number featured a lace middle and a string running up to her neck, showing off some cleavage for the camera. The model’s toned and tanned abs were on full display in the image and she completed the look with a number of bracelets on her wrist.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s earning the beauty a ton of attention from fans so far, racking up over 3,000 likes and well over 60 comments. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let her know that she looks beautiful while countless others dropped a line to let her know that they would be joining her site. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“Here goes my imagination,” one follower gushed, adding a series of purple heart emoji.

“Going to join the website! I love you so much Ms. Cortez,” a second fan chimed in.

“Gorgeous my baby,” another raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a tiny white thong that left little to the imagination, exposing her entire booty. The bombshell paired the skimpy bottoms with an equally sexy, sheer white polka dot top that showed her skin just beneath it. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 30,000 likes.