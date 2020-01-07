Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In Tight Snakeskin Leggings And Sports Bra

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap of herself in the gym. The brunette bombshell rocked matching leggings and sports bra combination in a bold snakeskin print for the occasion.

In the snap, Jen posed in front of a full gym packed with equipment. A power cage with a barbell on it was immediately behind her, and she flaunted her toned physique for the camera. The photo was cropped right at her thighs, so while her legs weren’t fully on display, she flaunted her perky derriere in a pair of high-waisted leggings. The leggings were a unique mauve shade and had a snakeskin print on them.

Jen paired the pants with a simple sports bra that had a racerback style. She angled her body slightly away from the camera, so her cleavage wasn’t on display, but her back and arms looked toned and trim. She pulled her glossy brunette locks back in a low ponytail, and her makeup was minimal yet stunning, with neutral eye makeup that accentuated her piercing eyes and soft pink lips. She tagged GymLooks by Jen Selter in the picture, an account that showcases her workout ensembles.

In the caption of the post, Jen encouraged her fans to join her on the Fitplan app, a personal training app she’s involved with. She tagged the Fitplan brand account in the caption and explained a bit more about a 21-day challenge she’s kicking off.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot shot, even though her cleavage and chiseled abs were hidden due to the angle. The post received over 80,500 likes within just six hours, including a like from the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia, who has appeared on Jen’s Instagram page before.

Many of her eager followers took to the comments section to shower her with praise and fawn over her toned physique.

“I don’t think I’ve ever liked a gym set as much as this one. Please tell me where you got it,” one fan commented, loving Jen’s look.

Another follower was feeling the look, and simply commented, “this look” with a heart emoji.

“Boss babe A-game is on,” another fan said.

“Love that outfit and love that beautiful Perfect Ten booty,” one said.

While this particular pose was fairly tame, Jen also isn’t afraid to mix things up on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a snap in which she executed a gravity-defying pose that put her toned physique on full display. She braced her body on a stair railing in the snap and extended one leg towards the sky in an insane position that showed off her fitness level — and her sculpted body.