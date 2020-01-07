‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Skimpy Pink Top And Jeans

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double update on the first Monday of 2020. She showcased her tantalizing curves in a revealing outfit and looked naturally stunning.

Kara didn’t include a geotag with her exact location on the post, but based on the palm trees visible in the background, she seemed to be somewhere warm. The stunner rocked a skimpy pink top that left little to the imagination. The top had a low neckline that showcased her cleavage, and buttons down the front that offered another peek of skin. Kara paired the skimpy top with some simple blue jeans, and put an oversized cream knit sweater over it all to finish off the ensemble. She added a purse and a few accessories, including a choker necklace and a pair of earrings.

While Kara normally wears her long locks down in voluminous curls, she opted to pull her hair back for her latest update. Kara styled it in an up-do with a few strands framing her face. She posed with one arm crossed in front of her stomach and the other raised to her chin in the stunning shot.

In the second snap, she showcased more of her top by moving her arms. The bottom portion of the top had a ruffle detail that added a feminine vibe to the look, and she allowed her sweater to slip down her shoulder for a sultry vibe. She tagged the brands behind the various pieces of her outfit in the picture, in case her fans were inspired to pick up a few pieces of their own.

Kara paired the gorgeous shots with an update that proclaimed her love for the fresh start that Monday offers. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap and the post racked up over 14,200 likes within just six hours.

Many of Kara’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the ensemble, and on Kara’s beauty in general.

“Sooo chic and sooo beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Morning Kara you look beautiful today,” another fan added.

One follower was loving the look she rocked in the snaps, and said “such a cute outfit” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“It’s ridiculous how beautiful you are,” another fan said.

Kara has gotten 2020 off to a sizzling start with some of her latest Instagram posts. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell rocked a skimpy light orange bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini top could barely contain her curves, and featured embellished details. The pale hue looked incredible against Kara’s bronzed skin and the whole snap had a majorly sexy vibe.