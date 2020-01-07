Ashley Alexiss Bares Backside In Black Thong: ‘Sometimes You Gotta Be The Beauty AND The Beast’

Ashley Alexiss posted another smoking hot picture of herself on her Instagram account earlier today, and her followers on the popular social media platform showed her plenty of love.

The blond bombshell wore a black thong style monokini on the picture. The model posed three-quarters to the back and gazed over her shoulder at the camera. The black swimsuit displayed her curvy backside, and it featured a large open circle that also showed off her tiny waist. Ashley posed with one leg straight and the other bent to accentuate her hourglass figure and toned legs. She had her arms bent, which also showed off her forearm muscles.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wore her long hair in soft waves with a deep side part. Some of it cascaded down her back to her waist, and the rest hung over her forehead and one eye. She stood barefoot on concreate with several pieces of wood forming an open lean-to above her. Ashley wore a black ankle bracelet, which complimented the black swimwear. The model didn’t indicate if the suit came from her Alexiss swimwear line or another brand.

Ashley’s followers expressed their appreciation for her post, with more than 54,000 hitting the “like” button. Plus, over 900 fans also took the time to leave a positive message for the model in the reply section.

Many Instagram users declared the whole look fire with plenty of flame emoji to make the point. Several women also expressed their love of Ashley’s body and look.

“Ugh, I’m married and not a lesbian, but I got such a girl crush. You’re perfect,” gushed one female fan who also included a heart eyes emoji.

“You are beautiful, I would like to have your shapes,” another woman replied along with heart emoji.

“So this is what perfection looks like,” declared a third fan who also left two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“Hey… We share something in common. Both of our teams lost this weekend. I’m a Saints fan. It was tough,” a fourth fan wrote, referencing Ashley’s posts from Sunday about her NFL team, the New England Patriots.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the model stunned her followers with a great picture of herself wearing a customer Patriots jersey with her name printed on the back. She paired the football garment with a pair of red ruched bikini bottoms that accented her assets. After the team lost, Ashley expressed her gratitude for being able to watch its success over the past several years.