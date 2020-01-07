Fitness Model Nienna Jade Looks Beach-Ready In A Midriff-Baring Outfit

Fitness model Nienna Jade looked beach-ready in five new photos posted to her Instagram account on Monday evening. Her 2.6 million followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy lingerie, bikinis, and more. Her latest update is less scandalous than some of her past shares, but she did flaunt her midriff and prodigious curves.

The location tag on the bombshell’s post revealed that the snapshots were taken while she vacationed in Miami, Florida. She cycled through various poses while standing in front of a white Rolls Royce for the first three stills, and then transitioned to standing in front of a yacht for the final two shots. The stunner wore her ombré locks straightened and tied half-up into a fountain ponytail.

For the photographs, Nienna contoured her cheekbones with a bronzer and a shimmery highlighter. She also wore a light pink shade of lip gloss and applied winged eyeliner before completing her look with a few strokes of her mascara wand. As a final touch, the influencer carefully sculpted her eyebrows.

Nienna showcased her hourglass figure in a blue-and-green tie-dye halter top and a matching skirt. The snug fit of her crop top outlined her ample bust. Several of the images revealed the beauty’s backside, giving her a chance to flaunt her curvy rear end. In some shots, she lifted her skirt to tease her fans with a glorious peek at her toned thighs.

In the caption, the model assembled a few emoji to hint at her activities during the photo shoot. Within four hours, the images received lots of attention from her admirers, earning over 13,700 likes and more than 250 comments.

Many of her followers entered the comments section to let shower Nienna in compliments. Others were rendered speechless by her good looks. They opted to express their feelings via emoji instead.

“Ummm Blue is definitely your color!” exclaimed one user, adding a heart, heart-eyes, and surprised emoji to their remark.

Loading...

“The color works so good for you!” wrote a second person, they also added several emoji to their comment.

“Babe you look like a mermaid omg!!” said a third admirer.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the smoke show rang in the New Year by showing off her booty in a racy picture. In it, she wore a tiny black g-string thong and little else. She drove her fans wild by cupping her voluptuous behind to give it a lift.