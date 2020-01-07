La La Anthony Sizzles In Plunging Black Sequined Gown With Almost Waist-High Slit In New Instagram Photo

La La Anthony likely stopped more than a few of her Instagram followers in their tracks with the latest photo on her Instagram page. In the snapshot, La La wore a black sequined gown with a plunging neckline and an almost waist-high slit. The actress/media personality accessorized her look with matching black strappy sandals. She kept her jewelry relatively minimal, opting to adorn herself with a pair of dangling green earrings and matching rings. She wore auburn hair in loose cascading curls and swept them over one shoulder, adding an extra dose of glamour to the alluring ensemble. La La also chose to accentuate her natural beauty with nude lipstick and smoky eye makeup, making her smoldering stare all the more seductive

As her caption reveals La La wore the stunning evening dress to InStyle Magazine’s recent Golden Globes after-party.

The photo has received close to 40,000 likes so far and more than 330 people have commented on it.

Two of La La’s celebrity followers expressed their admiration for her look with emoji. Paris Hilton added a fire emoji to the comments section while singer Sevyn Streeter included two trophy symbols.

Several of the former MTV Vee-jay’s non-famous fans also jumped into the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Impressive set of golden globes indeed,” one fan wrote, a pun that seemed meant to reference the Power actress’s cleavage.

“You always been fine, haven’t aged a day since I thought you was beautiful,” a second admirer added.

“You look so beautiful,” a second added.

While a lot of the other comments were generic descriptions of La La’s beauty, a fourth commenter compared her to a cartoon character well known for showing off her voluptuous curves.

“Real life Jessica Rabbit right here,” they wrote.

It looks like Jessica Rabbit may have been the inspiration for the ensemble as La La referenced the character in the caption of a previous post in which she’s wearing the same black dress. Unlike the most recent photo on her Instagram page, this snapshot was taken indoors as La La seductively leaned against a white fireplace. As the tags on this photo reveal, the dress was designed by Kuwaiti haute-couture fashion label La Bourjoisie and her jewelry was from Lorraine Schwartz.

The photo proved popular with La La’s Instagram followers as it has has been liked over 100,000 times since it was uploaded and more than 800 Instagram users have commented on it.