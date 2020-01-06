Kylie Jenner Rocks A Short Yellow Bob While Perching On A Kitchen Island, Wears A Gray Sweatsuit

Kylie Jenner shared a new Instagram photo with her 156 million followers on Monday evening. The reality star was still rocking the yellow hairstyle she officially debuted a few days ago. However, her hair was much shorter in the new picture than it was in her previous ones. She rocked a bob instead of waist-length hair.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sat atop a marble kitchen island. She posed with one leg hanging over the edge and the other bent at the knee. Kylie looked off to the side as the photograph was taken. Her chin rested against her fingers, which were laden with diamond rings.

A potted Bonsai tree was visible behind her, also on the island, and to her left was a silver handbag made of crocodile skin.

Aside from the rings, it doesn’t look like Kylie accessorized with any other jewelry items. Instead, it looks like she had just finished exercising or was prepared to begin a workout. She wore a gray sweatsuit and a pair of blue-and-white Nike sneakers.

As per usual, Kylie wore a full face of makeup in a typical Kardashian style. She was probably wearing one of her own KYLIE COSMETICS lip gloss or lipstick. Her lips were also perfectly lined as were her eyebrows. She was also wearing foundation, concealer, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and bronzer.

In no time at all, Kylie’s snapshot generated more than 754,000 likes and counting. Her picture currently has more than 6,000 comments but those figures are likely to skyrocket the longer the image remains live. It’s typical for one of Kylie’s Instagram posts to receive millions of likes and sometimes more than 100,000 comments. Many of her fans were smitten with Kylie’s look, and they complimented the beauty on her ability to look incredible even in athleticwear.

The official KYLIE COSMETICS and Kylie Skin accounts both commented on the image to express praise for Kylie’s heartstopping appearance.

“Is there a colour u can’t rock?” asked one of her many followers.

“You’re so perfect it’s insane,” wrote a second fan.

Kylie enjoys keeping her millions of admirers up to date on her daily activities, whether she be laying low or partying with her friends. The above photo is a more modest image than her fans are accustomed to seeing on her thriving Instagram account. After New Year’s Day, The Inquisitr reported that the raven-haired beauty shared a cleavage-baring image of herself in a metallic, spaghetti-strap party dress.