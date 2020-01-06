Tom Schwartz Shares Throwback Photos With Wife Katie Maloney At BravoCon Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Premiere

Tom Schwartz posted the images in honor of tomorrow night's episode.

Tom Schwartz shared a series of photos taken at the BravoCon fan convention in New York City in November on his Instagram page days ago in honor of tomorrow night’s premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Several weeks after he and his co-stars attended the event alongside the members of numerous other Bravo reality shows, Schwartz posted a slideshow, which featured wife Katie Maloney, actor Jerry O’Connell, co-stars Lala Kent, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, and many others, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps.

He even posted a photo of his co-star Sandoval in drag posing alongside Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

“Some #fbf glory from [BravoCon 2019] #crossover edition,” Schwartz wrote in the caption of his post. “I didn’t go through and tag people and I’m sorry for that. Hype for [Vanderpump Rules] SEASON 8 has left the station! Full speed ahead to Tuesday January 7th. I missed you guys. Happy new year!”

In one of Schwartz’s posts, he was seen posing alongside Kent and her fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, who will be featured on Vanderpump Rules for the first time during Season 8, despite having been dating Kent since early 2016.

In addition to the Emmett’s added role to the series, the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules will also see seven other full-time cast members, including Beau Clark and Raquel Leviss, both of whom were upgraded from their part-time roles, and Max Boyens, Dayna Kathan, Danica Dow, Brett Caprioni, and Charli Burnett.

During production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Schwartz and Maloney reportedly learned that their August 2016 in Northern California was not legitimate and proceeded to embark on a second wedding in Las Vegas, which seemed to be attended by the majority of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, who co-owns TomTom restaurant with Sandoval and Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schwartz and Maloney had a wedding redo in Sin City in July of last year.

Around the same time, Vanderpump spoke to Us Weekly magazine about what fans should expect to see during Season 8.

“You see them advancing,” Vanderpump told the magazine. “One step forward, two steps back. It’s a great season, as always it’s gonna be a long season because there’s a lot of content and complicated dynamics.”